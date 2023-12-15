Meta’s Threads is now available in the EU

NEW YORK - Threads on Thursday became available to users in the European Union, dealing yet another likely blow to X from a rival platform. Threads teased the EU launch earlier this week by showing an untitled countdown timer to residents in the region who visited the site. Meta, controlled by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, launched Threads in July as a sister platform to Facebook and Instagram and as a direct rival to X as a short-form text platform. Many people have been eagerly waiting for Threads EU to come online, some European users have even posted to X noting that they were excited for the availability of its rival. Meta leaders have said it had delayed launching in Europe to ensure it could meet unique regulatory requirements in the region. Even without many European users, Threads grew to around 100 million monthly active users as of October, Zuckerberg said in an earnings call that month. That’s thanks, at least in part, to users of X seeking alternative platforms because of frustration with erratic and controversial decision-making by X owner Elon Musk. Threads, by contrast, presents itself as a more friendly, less divisive community — and has largely delivered, although some users have urged the platform to continue working to make it easier to find the news and communities they’re interested in following.