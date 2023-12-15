Milk Menace

Friday, December 15, 2023
It’s disheartening to highlight the pervasive issue of artificial milk flooding our markets. The unregulated sale of milk blended with harmful chemicals poses se­vere health threats, and the lack of oversight from the food con­trol department adds gravity to the situation.

Instead of nurturing, artificial milk has been linked to an array of diseases, from food poisoning and gastrointestinal complications to more serious threats like heart problems, cancer, and shocking­ly, fatal consequences. Compound­ing the issue, dairy shop owners neglect health standards, putting consumers’ well-being at risk.

To make things more troubling, some dairy businesses use reli­gious names like “Makka Dairy,” “Madina Dairy,” “Mashallah Dairy,” or “Subhanullah Dairy,” but their actions contradict the values these names stand for.

I urgently implore the govern­ment and relevant authorities to take swift and decisive action against those involved in the pro­duction and sale of this hazard­ous artificial milk. We need quick actions to halt the spread of these harmful products and to strongly enforce rules on dairy shops en­gaged in these practices.

Our community’s health is at risk, and taking action now is cru­cial to prevent more harm.

ABEERA WASEEM,

Lahore.

