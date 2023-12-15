Friday, December 15, 2023
Minister projects Chitral tourism at symposium

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  During the Chitral Symposium in Peshawar, Caretaker Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Minister of Informa­tion and Public Relations, Culture, and Tourism, Barrister Feroze Ja­mal Shah Kakakhel, reinforced the provincial government’s stead­fast commitment to bolstering the tourism sector.

Minister Kakakhel emphasized vital initiatives, stressing the pri­ority given to providing essential facilities. He highlighted the intro­duction of tourism policing and a 24/7 tourist helpline for conveni­ence and safety. He welcomed pub­lic-private partnerships, pointing to the establishment of four inte­grated tourism zones, particularly focusing on Chitral, as a testament to the region’s dedication to en­hancing tourist attractions.

Expressing gratitude to the Pa­kistan Army for supporting the successful Chitral Symposium, Minister Kakakhel commended the Department of Tourism and Culture and Tourism Authority for their commendable arrange­ments. He extended thanks to the Chitral community, including el­ders, experts, youth, media repre­sentatives, and stakeholders, for their active participation.

Minister Kakakhel stressed the imperative to preserve Chitral’s diverse culture, rich traditions, heritage, and delicate natural en­vironment. Recognizing Chitral as a safe and culturally vibrant desti­nation, he advocated for responsi­ble tourism practices to safeguard both the environment and local cultural values.

Looking ahead, Minister Kakak­hel unveiled proposals from the symposium, including plans to designate 2024 as the Year of Tourism for the province. He as­sured effective implementation through strong coordination and integrated mechanisms among all stakeholders, emphasizing the fo­cus on providing better facilities. He also clarified that there is no requirement for an NOC to visit tourism areas.

