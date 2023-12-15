Minister projects Chitral tourism at symposium

PESHAWAR - During the Chitral Symposium in Peshawar, Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Information and Public Relations, Culture, and Tourism, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, reinforced the provincial government’s steadfast commitment to bolstering the tourism sector.
Minister Kakakhel emphasized vital initiatives, stressing the priority given to providing essential facilities. He highlighted the introduction of tourism policing and a 24/7 tourist helpline for convenience and safety. He welcomed public-private partnerships, pointing to the establishment of four integrated tourism zones, particularly focusing on Chitral, as a testament to the region’s dedication to enhancing tourist attractions.
Expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Army for supporting the successful Chitral Symposium, Minister Kakakhel commended the Department of Tourism and Culture and Tourism Authority for their commendable arrangements. He extended thanks to the Chitral community, including elders, experts, youth, media representatives, and stakeholders, for their active participation.
Minister Kakakhel stressed the imperative to preserve Chitral’s diverse culture, rich traditions, heritage, and delicate natural environment. Recognizing Chitral as a safe and culturally vibrant destination, he advocated for responsible tourism practices to safeguard both the environment and local cultural values.
Looking ahead, Minister Kakakhel unveiled proposals from the symposium, including plans to designate 2024 as the Year of Tourism for the province. He assured effective implementation through strong coordination and integrated mechanisms among all stakeholders, emphasizing the focus on providing better facilities. He also clarified that there is no requirement for an NOC to visit tourism areas.