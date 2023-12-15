Models, pictures exhibition held at SBBU

HYDERABAD - The students of the Fine Arts department exhibited models and pictures related to fine arts in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad’s main campus. This colourful program was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani. While inaugurating, he appreciated the efforts of the student team and said that such activities increase creativity and the spirit of competition among students. Exhibitions of this kind play an important role in developing knowledge and technical skills in fine arts. All students should be encouraged to conduct such educational fairs and learn more. Prof. Dr. Salman Bashir Memon, Muhammad Hassan Chandio, Manzoor Ali Mangi, Rabab Alvi, Manzoor Ali Siayal, Dr Akhtar Shar, Dr Phulloo Suder Menghwar, Imran Khan Jatoi, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, Amaadullah Hisbani, Safdar Ali Jamali, Sohail Khaskheli, Irfan aslam, Dastar Ali Chandio and others were also present on this occasion.