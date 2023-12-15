MQM-P wants sizable share in upcoming govt by making alliances and seat adjustments

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement [MQM-P] is vy­ing a sizable share in the upcoming government by making alliances and seat adjustments with other political parties in centre and provinces. The party, in these days allocating tickets in Punjab and KP, has made up mind to contest with a strategy of seat adjustment in different provinces. The party bigwigs have started meetings with other big political forces to get a share as per its size, MQM-P senior leader shared with The Nation. They said that MQM-P may soon finalised seat-adjustment with Paki­stan Muslim League[PML-N] and Jamiat Ulema-e-Is­lam [JUI-F] and announce it in a joint presser. When contacted senior MQM-P senior member Zahid Malik said the party has planned to contest all over the coun­try. The process of allocat­ing tickets is under way, as this time candidates will be launched from Sindh, Pun­jab and KPK . The party may keep in touch with main parties including Pakistan Muslim League [PML-N] and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam [JUI-F] in seat adjustment matter. Though the party has remained allied partner of Pakistan Peoples Party but this time it will stay against it in the polls. As per strategy, the MQM-P mem­bers said, the party has planned to join hands with Pakistan Muslim League [PML-N] in Punjab to con­test mainly against PPP and PTI. Likewise, the party has planned a seat-adjustment with Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam [JUI-F] in KP and and also planning in Balochistan as well. This move mainly will be against Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaaf. The MQM-P is this time confident to secure votes and its previ­ous position in Sindh by the support of previous party’s annoyed members.