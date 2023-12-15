National men’s selection committee convenes at PCB Headquarters  

LAHORE -Pakistan men’s national selection committee convened here at the PCB Headquarters on Thursday. Chief Selector Wahab Riaz and members of the selection committee Tauseef Ahmed, Wajahatullah Wasti and Wasim Haider deliberated over the national selection matters regarding the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Consultant member Rao Iftikhar Anjum was also present during the meeting, while Kamran Akmal will attend today’s meeting. A training camp for the T20I probables will commence soon here at the National Cricket Academy. The T20I series against New Zealand is set to begin on January 12, 2024.