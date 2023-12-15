Nawaz hopes people’s verdict will back PML-N in February 8 polls

Says imposed govt of PTI turned country into a beggar, pushed Pakistan into darkness n Under PTI regime country again became a victim of extremism, terrorism n Says justice served on him is actually rectification of injustices inflicted upon him n Will truly be happy the day people of Pakistan will be free from suffering of excruciating inflation, economic strife.

LAHORE - The PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif Thursday ex­pressed his optimism that peo­ple would back his party in the upcoming general elections to alleviate themselves from the troubles they had endured as a consequence of his political per­secution in the last five years.

“The people themselves serve as the court, and hope­fully, they will pronounce their judgment on February 8”, he said in his maiden televised address to his supporters fol­lowing his legal victories in the alleged corruption cases culmi­nating in the removal of major hurdles to qualify for the com­ing elections.

Nawaz Sharif said that he firmly believed that the people will make a decision in favour of a progressing and prospering Pakistan on 8th February.

Expressing gratitude to God Almighty and the people of Pakistan for standing by him all throughout, he said that he was happy that the truth had vindicated him, but he would be truly happy the day people of Pakistan would be freed from the suffer­ing of excruciating inflation and economic strife inflicted upon them in the aftermath of his ouster.

The PML-N Quaid said, “My nation, although I had to knock repeatedly at the doors of the courts to be finally vindicat­ed and provided justice, and freed, you need not do any of this. You are the courts and the judge and you shall liberate and free yourselves from this sentence of misery and suffer­ing imposed on you since my ouster, by voting for a prosper­ous, progressing and devel­oped Pakistan’’. He raised a plethora of ques­tions to those who hatched a conspiracy against him and the people of Pakistan. He called for an explanation for plunging the country and its hardworking people into unspeakable crisis, economic strife, and suffering.

Nawaz said that he was grateful to Allah for being vindicated in the baseless and false cases. He said that he was thankful to the people for standing by him in these tough times. He pointed out that the ver­dicts given against him exposed the lies and deception as all cases against him turned out to be false, and the court acquitted him of all charges. “What sin was commit­ted by Pakistan and its people to be pushed into a crisis during my tenure?” he questioned.

He thanked the nation over the messages of congratulations pouring in from all over the world. “The prayers of the people have always given me strength, and the nation also deserves congratula­tions on my success”, he said.

The PML-N leader said, “Even if my opponents found it necessary to oust me, entangle me in false cases, and impose unjust sen­tences in false cases. What crime did the people of Pakistan com­mit, that they were subjected to such torment? It saddens me that despite unprecedented develop­ment during my tenure, Pakistan, which was making progress, was pushed into darkness. I left the country with a growth rate of 6.1 percent, ended load shedding by adding 12,000 megawatts of new electricity to the national grid, and brought in more than $50 billion in foreign investment. However, the PTI’s government stopped the process of local and foreign invest­ment in Pakistan. While PML-N took Pakistan out of the FATF grey list, the country was placed on the FATF’s grey list because of the ter­rible policies of the imposed gov­ernment, turning the country into a beggar once again and pushing Pakistan into darkness.”

He said, “We had obtained relief from the IMF’s program in our era, and we had bid it farewell. But the PTI, in its government, once again placed the begging bowl in front of the IMF, burdening the country with more loans. “We crushed ter­rorism, but unfortunately, after we left, terrorism has raised its head again, and under the PTI govern­ment, Pakistan has once again be­come a victim of extremism and terrorism”, he asserted.

Sharif said, “I regret that after my ouster, due to wrong economic policies, the value of the Pakistani rupee has been lost, which was the strongest in the region. The country has become the victim of the most frightening inflation in history. How did the rate of infla­tion, which was at 3 to 4 percent, skyrocket to 40 percent? How did the price of a roti jump from Rs 5 to Rs 30? Why and how did we reach a point where the people of Pakistan were pushed into star­vation? He asked why was sugar sold for more than Rs. 300 per ki­logram. All this was the worst eco­nomic murder of the people in the history of the country.”

He questioned, “Why was the country plunged into an econom­ic crisis after my tenure of prog­ress? Why was the process of local and foreign investment stopped in Pakistan by PTI’s government?”.

Sharif said, “I regret that dur­ing our era, the poor used to get free medicines in hospitals, free treatment. He said that protect­ing the rights of women is our top priority, and Inshallah, I will be truly happy when the peo­ple are freed from the punish­ment of poverty and inflation, He said that it would take hours if he shared the organized conspiracy woven against him after 2013. It all started with the August 2014 sit-ins, and its first phase end­ed on 28th July 2016 when I was not only ousted from the office of Prime Minister but was also dis­qualified for life over, not taking salary from my own son”.

The former prime minister said, “The people of Pakistan still re­member how whatsapp calls were made and the Gems were select­ed for the joint investigation team (JIT); how a three-member bench was constituted to monitor that JIT; how i was insulted by calling me ‘Sicilian Mafia’ and ‘Godfather’; how proceedings commenced on petition that had been rejected by the Chief Justice as frivolous; how a judge sent a message to the pe­titioner inviting him to approach the court; how National Account­ability Bureau was ordered to file three references; how in a massive conflict of interest, the judge who gave the sentence against me, be­came a monitoring judge over ac­countability courts: and how se­nior judges were threatened to get desired decisions. All these details are no longer a secret, nor are the culprits who did all this. The proof and witnesses of my innocence in all of this came from avenues that I had never imagined, by the grace of God”. He said that he surren­dered his cases to God’s gracious mercy. And today when he looks back at this journey of finally be­ing vindicated, he sees the long and excruciatingly painful series of events where he was imprisoned for a long time; appeared before courts hundreds of times along with his daughter; and faced vi­cious and crass smear campaigns.

Nawaz said, “Every single day, I feel the pain of not being able to attend the funeral of my father; I could not attend the funeral of my mother; I could not spend with my beloved wife the last days of her life. It was only because of the strength given by God Almighty that I was able to brave all these indescribable acts of inhuman in­justice and tyranny”.

The PML-N Quaid said, “After 6 years of unbearable tyranny and injustices, truth has prevailed and I have finally been vindicat­ed. While it can be termed justice, it actually is just the redressal and rectification of the injustices in­flicted upon him. He said he could neither bring back those 6 years, nor could he bring back those in­valuable loved ones.”

He said, “Now, Inshallah, the voices of the people of my coun­try, especially my mothers, sisters, daughters, elders, and youth, will end at this moment, when they are liberated from poverty and in­flation, and the nation will earn its livelihood with dignity. I will In­shallah find true happiness, when Pakistan will return to the path of progress.” The former prime min­ister said, “The people of Pakistan know very well that Nawaz Shar­if does not believe in lip-service and empty promises. He believes in God Almighty and God Almighty helps him achieve milestones for his nation. By the grace of God al­mighty and the prayers of my na­tion, I have proven that whatever I promise, I deliver through hard­wood and great outcomes for the people of Pakistan.”

he went on to say that he had been ousted in the past and had always taken the country out of crisis every time he returned to power. He expressed unshakeable belief in the people of Pakistan and their desire for a progress­ing and prosperous Pakistan, for which they would vote in the up­coming general elections.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Thursday, former prime minister and PML-N President Mian She­hbaz Sharif asserted that the PTI was scheming to disrupt post­ponement of the February 8 gen­eral elections in the country.

Expressing his views, following the Election Commission’s decision to defer the training of returning of­ficers due to a Lahore High Court ruling, which stopped the appoint­ment of administrative officers as returning officers on PTI’s petition, Shehbaz labeled PTI’s petition as a plot to sabotage the elections. He accused PTI of attempting to escape from the election through its court applications. Comparing PTI’s ac­tions to the cipher case, Shehbaz stated that PTI was plotting against the February 8 general elections, criticizing PTI for its alleged com­mitment to double standards and a hypocritical policy. He pointed out that while PTI publicly announces that the elections will proceed as scheduled, it simultaneously files petitions in the courts seeking de­lays, suggesting the party is seeking escape routes to avoid the polls.