NCHR urged to probe custodial deaths in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Farhat Ullah Babar, President of the Human Rights Cell of the Paki­stan People’s Party, yesterday de­manded that the two cases of cus­todial deaths reported during the past year should be investigated by the Federal Investigation Agen­cy (FIA) under the supervision of the National Commission of Hu­man Rights (NCHR), as required by the anti-torture and anti-cus­todial death legislation enacted in November of last year.

The confirmation of two custo­dial deaths in Islamabad during the past year was provided by the police in a meeting of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), which aimed to review the implementation of the anti-torture law. One case was associated with the Industrial Area police station I-9, while the other pertained to Ramna Police Station G-11.

In both instances, investiga­tions were conducted by the po­lice themselves instead of by the FIA. The cases were closed after the medical reports declared that both victims had died due to a heart attack, he stated in a release.

He further highlighted that ac­cording to the law, investiga­tions were to be conducted by the FIA under the supervision of the NCHR and not independently by the police. Yet, in both cases, the investigations were solely carried out by the police, which constitut­ed a violation of the law.

Babar emphasized that the pro­vision for the supervision of the NCHR was included in the law due to the reluctance of the victim’s heirs to pursue legal action ow­ing to various pressures. He also called for financial resources to be allocated to the NCHR to establish institutional mechanisms for su­pervising FIA investigations in ac­cordance with the law.

Pakistan signed the Convention against Torture in 2010, which re­quired the country to enact na­tional legislation against torture and custodial deaths. However, it took over 12 years to enact the law, yet it remains non-operation­al. Babar questioned whether the state would wait for another dec­ade to implement the law passed by the parliament.

He highlighted that the Act was passed on November 4 of the pre­vious year, but to this day, no in­stitutional mechanisms have been established to operationalize it. “As a first step towards operation­alizing the investigation of the two cases of custodial death in the fed­eral capital, they should be rein­vestigated in accordance with the law,” he asserted.