NCHR urged to probe custodial deaths in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Farhat Ullah Babar, President of the Human Rights Cell of the Pakistan People’s Party, yesterday demanded that the two cases of custodial deaths reported during the past year should be investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the supervision of the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR), as required by the anti-torture and anti-custodial death legislation enacted in November of last year.
The confirmation of two custodial deaths in Islamabad during the past year was provided by the police in a meeting of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), which aimed to review the implementation of the anti-torture law. One case was associated with the Industrial Area police station I-9, while the other pertained to Ramna Police Station G-11.
In both instances, investigations were conducted by the police themselves instead of by the FIA. The cases were closed after the medical reports declared that both victims had died due to a heart attack, he stated in a release.
He further highlighted that according to the law, investigations were to be conducted by the FIA under the supervision of the NCHR and not independently by the police. Yet, in both cases, the investigations were solely carried out by the police, which constituted a violation of the law.
Babar emphasized that the provision for the supervision of the NCHR was included in the law due to the reluctance of the victim’s heirs to pursue legal action owing to various pressures. He also called for financial resources to be allocated to the NCHR to establish institutional mechanisms for supervising FIA investigations in accordance with the law.
Pakistan signed the Convention against Torture in 2010, which required the country to enact national legislation against torture and custodial deaths. However, it took over 12 years to enact the law, yet it remains non-operational. Babar questioned whether the state would wait for another decade to implement the law passed by the parliament.
He highlighted that the Act was passed on November 4 of the previous year, but to this day, no institutional mechanisms have been established to operationalize it. “As a first step towards operationalizing the investigation of the two cases of custodial death in the federal capital, they should be reinvestigated in accordance with the law,” he asserted.