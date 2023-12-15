Northern Pakistan to face fuel supply crisis as Ogra warns of ARL shutdown

ISLAMABAD-Northern part of country may face a disruption in supply of Petrol, High Speed Diesel and reduce gas supply from wells due to reduction of production or complete shutdown of the Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), warned Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The closure of ARL, which is mostly using local crude oil from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region, will result in low crude oil production and reduction of gas supply at 400mmcfd in the system.

Earlier, OGRA had written a letter to OMCs on November 29, 2023, wherein, they were advised to uplift the committed volume of MS and HSD from local refineries especially from ARL to build their stocks level. In Spite of the above directives, ARL has informed this office that the pattern of uplifting products by OMCs has not improved and they are continuing with the same practice of not lifting its full allocation.

The aforesaid practice of the OMCs has seriously impacted the ullage with ARL, rendering the production/operation of their plant at 60 percent. The authority has noted the less upliftment of the OMCs from ARL with grave concerns, as optimised/continued operation of ARL is very critical, since reduction/shutdown of the refinery can lead to the supply disruption in Northern part of the country, in addition to back pressure on wells, thereby, reducing the gas supplies as well.

OGRA has advised the OMCs to immediately enhance the upliftment of MS/HSD from ARL in a bid to improve their days cover and create necessary ullage with ARL, to avoid any corrective action by the authority. The crude oil of KP, which is almost 50 percent of the total national production, is being used in ARL, while around 400mmcfd gas is also being produced from the province. The shutdown of the ARL will result in the closures of the oil and gas well in the province which will further reduce the supply of local crude and gas in the system.