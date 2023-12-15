Friday, December 15, 2023
NPA under-training officers call on KP Governor

APP
December 15, 2023
PESHAWAR  -   Under-training officers from the National Police Academy (NPA) visited Governor Haji Ghulam Ali at the Governor House in Peshawar on Thursday. The Governor provided insights into his constitutional duties and the historical significance of the Governor’s House in Peshawar.

During the meeting, the officers engaged the Governor on various topics, including the law and order situation in KP, challenges in the merged areas, and advancements in higher education. Emphasiz­ing the police department’s pivot­al role in crime control and citizen protection, the Governor urged of­ficers to uphold courtesy when dealing with individuals visiting police stations seeking redressal of their issues and justice.

