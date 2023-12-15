Pakistan likely to face foreign exchange reserves pressure amidst loan repayments

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves might come under pressure in the coming months owing to repayment against previous loans. The country has to make huge repayments in the months to come. Eurobond worth of $1 billion dollars would be maturing in April next year. Meanwhile, the country would make repayment of $3.88 billion to the multilateral in the months to come. All these repayments would put pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have recently slightly increased by $21 million to $7.040 billion. “The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12,206.4 million as of December 08, 2023,” said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday. Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $7,040.8 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,165.6 million. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are expected to increase in the months to come. Pakistan is expecting to receive inflows from international financial institutions in next couple of months as the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Executive Board would meet on January 11 next year to approve next tranche worth of $700 million for Pakistan.

The country is expecting $1.8 billion from the IMF and $1.5-4.5 billion from various international financial institutions like Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB) and AIIB. Pakistan is expecting to receive funds from international financial institutions after IMF deal. The staff-level agreement would enable approvals of $1 billion in loans from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank $250 million. According to officials, these agreements were already at an advanced stage and were pending for the IMF’s agreement. Talks with some other commercial entities were also at an advanced stage to materialise $3.5 billion projected commercial inflows. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) had approved three proj¬ects totaling $658.8 million to help Pakistan achieve its goal of more in¬clusive and sustainable growth and development.