Friday, December 15, 2023
Past in Perspective

December 15, 2023
“I declare to you that woman must not depend
upon the protection of man, but must be taught to protect herself, and there I take my stand.”
–Susan B. Anthony

The Women’s Suffrage Movement, a pivotal chapter in history, tirelessly campaigned for women’s right to vote, challenging societal norms and political structures. Spanning decades, from the late 19th to early 20th centuries, suffragists and suffragettes worldwide advocated for equality and political representation. Led by courageous figures like Susan B. Anthony, Emmeline Pankhurst, and others, they organized marches, protests, and endured hardships, demanding fundamental rights. Their resilience and determination paved the way for the ratification of the 19th Amendment in the United States and subsequent global movements, reshaping democracy and fostering gender equality, leaving an indelible mark on the fight for human rights.

French embassy celebrates 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

