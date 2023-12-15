PBC, SCBA concerned over SC verdict over civilians military trials

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have expressed grave concern over the Supreme Court order to suspend its five-judge bench decision to stay the trials of civilians by military courts.
In this regard, the PBC and SCBA Thursday issued separate statements condemning the verdict of six-judge bench.
The statement said that President Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary Syed Ali Imran, and the 26th Executive Committee is very aggrieved of and concerned about the manner in which the six-member bench of the Supreme Court hurriedly proceeded to pass the interim order suspending the Judgment of five-member bench qua trial of civilians by military courts.
It said that SCBA was entitled to a notice before such a relief of unprecedented nature was granted in Appeal. SCBA further demands early fixation of the case and SCBAP may be given proper opportunity of hearing so that the controversy may be resolved in the shortest possible time to end the dilemma.
SCBA reiterates the long-standing stance of the legal fraternity, particularly the SCBA, that trials of civilians in military courts directly contravene and violate fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution given under Articles 4, 8, 9, 10, 10-A, 14, and 25A, as well as utterly against the norms of fairness, natural justice and well established principles of rule of law and fundamental rights.
PBC Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha have expressed their serious concerns upon the trial of civilians in military courts.
They reiterated the stance of the Pakistan Bar Council that trial of civilians should not be made in military courts, and said that it is consistent view of the Bar Councils and Bar Associations that ordinarily, no civilians should be persecuted or tried under the provisions of Army Act.
They also said that civilized society cannot tolerate trial of civilians in military courts and if that is done then it would be violation of fundamental rights and said that such like acts will have far-reaching implications and a question on capacity and credibility of civil courts in Pakistan.
They urged that every under trial individual shall be afforded the opportunity of due process of law and fair trial as enshrined in Articles 4 and 10A of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This Council ever struggled for the Rule of Law and supremacy of constitution in the country.