PBC, SCBA concerned over SC verdict over civilians military trials

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have expressed grave con­cern over the Supreme Court order to suspend its five-judge bench de­cision to stay the trials of civilians by military courts.

In this regard, the PBC and SCBA Thursday issued separate state­ments condemning the verdict of six-judge bench.

The statement said that President Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary Syed Ali Imran, and the 26th Executive Com­mittee is very aggrieved of and con­cerned about the manner in which the six-member bench of the Su­preme Court hurriedly proceeded to pass the interim order suspend­ing the Judgment of five-member bench qua trial of civilians by mili­tary courts.

It said that SCBA was entitled to a notice before such a relief of un­precedented nature was granted in Appeal. SCBA further demands ear­ly fixation of the case and SCBAP may be given proper opportunity of hearing so that the controversy may be resolved in the shortest possible time to end the dilemma.

SCBA reiterates the long-standing stance of the legal fraternity, par­ticularly the SCBA, that trials of ci­vilians in military courts directly contravene and violate fundamen­tal rights enshrined in the Constitu­tion given under Articles 4, 8, 9, 10, 10-A, 14, and 25A, as well as utterly against the norms of fairness, natu­ral justice and well established prin­ciples of rule of law and fundamen­tal rights.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and its Chairman Execu­tive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha have expressed their serious con­cerns upon the trial of civilians in military courts.

They reiterated the stance of the Pakistan Bar Council that trial of civilians should not be made in military courts, and said that it is consistent view of the Bar Councils and Bar Associations that ordinari­ly, no civilians should be persecut­ed or tried under the provisions of Army Act.

They also said that civilized soci­ety cannot tolerate trial of civilians in military courts and if that is done then it would be violation of funda­mental rights and said that such like acts will have far-reaching implica­tions and a question on capacity and credibility of civil courts in Pakistan.

They urged that every under trial individual shall be afforded the op­portunity of due process of law and fair trial as enshrined in Articles 4 and 10A of the Constitution of Is­lamic Republic of Pakistan. This Council ever struggled for the Rule of Law and supremacy of constitu­tion in the country.