Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PNS TUGHRIL visits Salalah Port during Regional Maritime Security Patrol

PNS TUGHRIL visits Salalah Port during Regional Maritime Security Patrol
Web Desk
5:06 PM | December 15, 2023
National

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TUGHRIL visited Salalah Port of Oman for logistics and fueling on return journey to Pakistan after completion of routine operational deployment at Gulf of Aden, as part of Regional Maritime Security Patrol.

During the stay at the port, the Commanding officer of the ship met with senior naval officials of Oman as part of Naval diplomacy and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Navies of Pakistan and Oman enjoy very close relations as both countries share the same ocean space.

Both the Navies cooperate for law enforcement, search and rescue and medical evacuation amongst other areas of interest.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023