Police arrest 34 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 34 outlaws including six professional baggers from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested two accused namely Anwar Masih and Waqar Ahmed and recovered 1,230 gram hashish and 25 liters of alcohol from their possession, while the police team arrested an accused namely Sharon Masih involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Danish and recovered 155 gram heroin from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Ahsan, Abdul Wahid and Muhammad Altaf involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol. The Tarnol police team arrested three accused namely Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Safeer and Sohail Ur Rehman and recovered 3,587 gram heroin from their possession. Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested two accused namely Kashif and Asghar and recovered 1,260 gram hashish from their possession. The Industrial-Area police team arrested two accused namely Danish Shakeel and Saddam and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused Hamza Ali and recovered 180 gram hashish from his possession. The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Khalid Hayat involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. Furthermore, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Sabir Hussain and recovered 18 liters of alcohol from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Javed and recovered 18 gram crystal Ice from his possession. The Phulgram police team arrested two accused namely Adeel Ahmed and Mohsin Shakeel and recovered 815 gram heroin from their possession. The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Naeem Khan and Anjum Khan and recovered two pistols from their possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested five accused namely Irfan, Hasaam Shahid, Razkan, Hamza Mushtaq and Rehman Gul involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested six professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggar act. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.