Police arrest former PTI MPA Umer Tanvir Butt for involvement in May 9 violence case

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested former MPA of PTI Umer Tanvir Butt for his alleged involvement in May 9 violence case, informed sources on Thursday. The arrest of ex-MP was made by officials of Police Station City from outside of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) where reportedly he arrived along with lawyer for filing bail application after some 7 months of registration of case against him on charges of torching Police Khidmat Markaz 15, attacking and injuring cops, damaging Metro Station and other private and government buildings during protest against arrest of former PM Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, they said. However, there were unconfirmed reports that Umer Tanvir Butt surendered before police soon after filing bail application with ATC. Police shifted the detained leader of PTI to PS City for further investigation.

Talking to media men, PTI leader Umer Tanvir Butt said that he fullly believed in Army, judiciary and other departments that they will deliver justice. He said that nobody could tolerate the disgrace of martyrs and he along with the whole nation condemned occurrence of May 9 incident. “We are innocent and have no role in May 9 violence cases,” he said adding that May 9 to be remembered as black day in the history of Pakistan. Umer Tanvir Butt said that former PTI Chairman Imran Khan had also denounced May 9 violence. It may be noted here that that PS City officials had registered a case under sections 324/ 353/ 186/ 440/ 427/ 436/ 147/ 148/ 149 of PPC and 7 (Anti Terrorism Act) against 56 persons accused including former MPs Umer Tanvir Butt, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Ijaz Khan Jazi and Sheikh Rashid Shafique and 250 other unknown men in connection with May 9 violence.

Separately, Senior Civil Judge Rawalpindi Ghulam Akbar has began the process of declaring ex-MPA of PTI Raja Rashid Hafeez as proclaimed offender in a case of occupying the house of a relative through fake documents. The court also issued an advertisement under section 87 of CrPC in media. The accused has been directed through advertisement to appear before court within 30 days of publication of this ad. The case against Raja Rashid Hafeez was registered with anti corruption department on complaint of Awais Javed, a resident of Ferozpura Lahore while nominating a former CPO Rawalpindi, former DSP Waris Khan Cricle Farhan Aslam, former SHO PS Banni Shafqat Ali Khan and 8 others.