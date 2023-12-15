Polio Alert



The detection of poliovirus in six environmental samples across the country is very concerning. Wild Polio Virus Type-I has been found in six samples collected from five districts. The districts are spread over the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. The presence in such varied samples, divided by distance, shows that the virus is in circulation and poses a serious danger. Unfortunately, the return of the virus follows a near-complete success point where hopes were high that Pakistan as well as its neighbour, Afghanistan, could soon reach the zero polio mark.

The fact that the detected samples show an imported cluster brings our attention to the increased movement of people between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The circulation and spread are difficult to control unless, at all entry and exit points, immunisation is strictly carried out. In this regard, anti-polio vaccine facilities that have been set up for Afghan children going back under repatriation is a wise step. It will provide a certain level of defence against the free circulation. Overall, the presence of the virus in 84 out of 90 samples in this year should ring the alarm bells.

Just recently, a big lapse in immunisation campaign came to be known. So continuous detection of the virus in environmental samples coupled with incomplete delivery of anti-polio vaccine to the targeted population represents the challenge that might turn out to be a major threat if not responded to timely. Though a lot of resources have been invested in anti-polio campaigns over the years, the penetrability of the health risk finds its roots not just in insufficient immunisation but also in the to-and-fro transmission of the virus between two countries that remain exposed to the risk.

Complete eradication of the virus looks challenging when one looks at the numbers. As much as there is a need for comprehensive vaccination campaigns, focused and targeted campaigns must be initiated for children on the move. Cross-border transmission is a big risk and it is heightened at a time when great numbers of children are going back to their home country. The decision to vaccinate all Afghan nationals before deportation reflects a proactive shift in policy, recognising the importance of preventing the virus’s reintroduction from the neighbouring country. The inter-ministerial meeting’s emphasis on synchronised efforts at repatriation centres and international border crossings, as well as the involvement of NADRA for registration and digitisation, showcases a coordinated approach to address vaccination challenges.