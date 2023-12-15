PPP, IPP ready to become parties in elections case

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have expressed their intention to become parties in the case related to upcoming general elections in the Lahore High Court.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court had suspended the ECP's Dec 11 notification of administering the Feb 8 general elections through bureaucracy in response to a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), prompting the Commission to discontinue the training of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) which may potentially lead to a delay in general elections.

According to details, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari has indicated that his party will file a petition to become a party in the case.

Similarly, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen has decided to move a petition to become a party in the case.

IPP spokesperson Aon Chaudhry has confirmed the development, saying their legal team will file a petition in this respect.