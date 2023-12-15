PPP wants to develop urban, rural areas alike: Mayor Wahab

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Pakistan People’s Party wants to develop the urban and rural areas alike and his party does not believe in the politics of discrimination and prejudice. He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the road construction and expansion project from Razzaqabad to Sheedi Goth Power House on Thursday. He said that his party is completing development projects in all districts of Karachi, while the next provincial government will be ours and we will be in the centrE as well. He said that the construction and expansion of the road from Razzaqabad to Sheedi Goth Power House will provide travel facilities to the residents. A sum of Rs 307 million has been spent on this 6.2-kilometer road and it is connected with the link road of Super Highway and National Highway, he added.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, former Member of National Assembly Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio, Chairman Gadap Town Tariq Aziz Baloch and other leaders and activists were also present.

He said that if the infrastructure of Karachi is better, the city will develop. Work has been done on Jatoi Sahib’s UC in the area, fifty thousand square feet of pavement work has been done, a huge star ground has been inaugurated in Sherpao Colony, development work is also in progress on Shershah Road, Malir Kala Board Road will also be inaugurated soon.

He said that the construction work of two grounds and four parks is going on in Malir and it has also been decided to build the second road of Machli Chowk which will benefit the fishermen. The Mayor Karachi said that the work has started on the Baloch Colony Expressway and the work is in progress on the Karimabad underpass in district central, the bridge is also being constructed on the Korangi causeway, we will try to complete the project in one year.

He said that work on Malir Expressway is also going on fast track and water problems are also being solved. We have computerized the system of hydrants in Karachi while, suction and jetting machines have been handed over to the Water Corporation to improve drainage system in the city, he added.

He said that 50 buses were brought to Karachi; however, there are some tax problems due to which they are standing at the port, adding that eight new snorkel vehicles were also ordered for the fire brigade, which is also standing at the Karachi port, three of them will be used in Karachi and the rest in Sindh. Snorkels up to 105 meters high are being used in the city. This snorkel also proved effective in extinguishing the fire in the Arshi Mall, he said.