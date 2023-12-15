Preparations of inaugural Sports League get momentum  

LAHORE -The preparations of inaugural Sports League in Lahore got momentum as the senior office-bearers of four national sports federations - volleyball, hockey, football and kabaddi - called on Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail at Punjab Stadium on Thursday. These top office bearers, including Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Ch M Yaqoob, Chairman PFF NC Haroon Malik, Secretary PHF Rana Mujahid, and Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Rana Sarwar, discussed important matters and strategies for the smooth organization of Sports Leagues during their key meeting. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and other officials were also present on this occasion. Talking on this occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab said that in the first phase four games - volleyball, hockey, football and kabaddi have been selected to hold Sports Leagues. “There are several countries which are holding sports leagues in different games and it is the best way to promote sports culture among the younger generation.” Dr Asif Tufail said new talent will emerge through these Sports Leagues. “We are planning to organize these leagues under a public-private partnership system,” he added.