Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blame royal family for ruining their careers

LONDON-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly believe the Royal Family is carrying out a secret vendetta against them. The respective careers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in ruins since the beginning of this year; the twosome failed to release any television projects so far, despite Meghan signing a contract with William Morris Endeavor (WME) in April. Moreover, the former actress dealt with a major snub when actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in The Crown Season 6, reportedly replaced her as the new face of Dior. Following reports that the Suits alum was being eyed for a lucrative deal with the fashion brand, Queen Camilla was also spotted out and about in Dior Haute Couture to the Palace of Versailles during an official visit to France in September. Hence, Harry and Meghan are allegedly suspicious of the royal family for quietly damaging their careers. “There’s a general feeling that there has been a vendetta waged against them,” a source told the Daily Express. “There have been talks held with high profile brands that didn’t lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family,” they explained. Noting the Sussexes’ love for Dior, the insider pointed out Camilla’s outing around the same time of the now-defuncted deal, noting, “It was all very suspicious timing.” In the meanwhile, Prince Harry has reportedly been trying to reach out to the royal family in the wake of his and Meghan Markle’s ongoing money crisis. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been dealt with quite a few blows in the last few months, including their deal termination by Spotify, their Netflix documentary being dubbed as one of the ‘biggest Hollywood losers’ of the year, and most recently, a significant funding drop in their Archewell Foundation. On the personal front, they have been at odds with the Royal Family for quite some time, owing to the couple’s consistent attacks on the royal members since leaving the Firm in 2020. Harry and Meghan were reported to have phoned King Charles on his birthday earlier in November, suggesting a major milestone toward healing the rift.

However, the feud was only made worse with the release of royal author Omid Scobie’s, infamously known as Meghan Markle’s ‘mouthpiece’, book Endgame (released last month). Besides making bombshell claims about King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, Scobie sparked backlash for naming two senior members as the ones to raise concerns over Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth in the Dutch version of the book. Speaking to the Daily Express, a source revealed, the Spare author has been “trying to reach out to his family of late but doesn’t seem to be getting anywhere,” noting, “He appears to have well and truly burned those bridges.” Be it Charles or William, members of the royal family are quite reluctant to see eye to eye with Harry. “There is very little trust there which is understandable,” the source said.