Friday, December 15, 2023
Privatization Commission (Amend) Ord 2023 promulgated

Privatization Commission (Amend) Ord 2023 promulgated
Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the Pri­vatization Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2023. The Ordinance is promulgated to end un­necessary delays in privatization, resolve issues and ensure implementation of principles of law and justice. It will also help establish Appellate Tribunal. In fact, two amendments have been car­ried out in the Privatization Commission Ordi­nance 2000 from clause 28 to 33.

Under the new amendments, the privatization appellate tribunal would be established. The tri­bunal will have rights to deal with all cases of pri­vatization. Before tribunals provincial high courts used to deal with privatization cases. 

Under the amended ordinance, the federal gov­ernment will appoint three members of the pri­vatization tribunal. Now the head of the tribunal would be retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The decisions of the tribunals could be challenged before the Supreme Court within 60 days of the decision by tribunal.

Our Staff Reporter

