Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has accorded approval for the establishment of Darshan Resort linked with Kartarpur Corridor under Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today, he said that all-out facilities will be provided to Sikh pilgrims in Eminabad, Farooqabad, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur.

He said that we not only invite Sikh pilgrims for religious tourism but welcome them wholeheartedly.