Punjab Health Minister stresses breast cancer awareness

LAHORE - At a breast cancer aware­ness seminar, held at the Governor’s House here, Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasised the crucial need to spread awareness about breast cancer in so­ciety. The event, organised in collaboration with the University of Lahore and the World Health Organ­isation, featured First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi, as the special guest and wife of Punjab Governor Begum Ayesha Balighur Rehman.

Dr. Akram commended the efforts of the Univer­sity of Lahore and the World Health Organisation in addressing the critical health issue. Highlighting the alarming statistics, he revealed that one in every nine women in Pakistan was affected by breast cancer. Stressing the importance of early diagnosis for a suc­cessful cure, he mentioned that breastfeeding plays a protective role, urging mothers to embrace it with­out any stigma. Expressing gratitude to the organisers, Dr. Javed Akram proposed integration of breast cancer awareness seminars into educational institu­tions. He praised First Lady Samina Arif Alvi for her dedication to the campaign against breast cancer, citing its global impact on women’s mortality.

Dr. Javed Akram urged everyone present to take re­sponsibility for spreading awareness within their circles, acknowledging breast cancer as a sig­nificant global health concern. The seminar saw the participation of prominent figures, including Principal Ameeruddin Medi­cal College Prof. Dr. Sardar Zafar Al-Fareed, Principal Continental Col­lege Prof. Dr. Ayesha Shau­kat, Principal Fatima Jinnah Medical College Prof Dr. Noreen Akmal, and Medi­cal Superintendent Punjab Institute of Cardiology Dr. Mohsin Ali Shah.