Friday, December 15, 2023
Robust maritime sector vital for sustainable economy: PN chief

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has said that a robust national maritime sector pro­vides foundation for sustainable economic future.

“Considering the state of country’s economy, it is imperative to realize Pakistan’s maritime poten­tial, since a robust national maritime sector can be a great enabler for transition to a sustainable eco­nomic future”, said Chief of the Naval Staff while addressing the closing ceremony of 6th Maritime Security Workshop at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. According to a press release received here Thursday, the Maritime 

Security Workshop is Pakistan Navy’s annu­al event which aims to generate understanding on the dynamics of maritime security, creating awareness about blue economy and exploring un­tapped maritime potential of Pakistan. The work­shop participants included parliamentarians, pol­icy makers, bureaucrats, academia, entrepreneurs as well as representatives from media.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest em­phasized Pakistan Navy’s commitments to raise awareness on issues of national maritime signifi­cance and underscored PN initiatives in generat­ing informed debate on security issues, Blue-Econ­omy, strategic developments in the Indian Ocean Region and intense geopolitical rivalry. He also apprised the audience that Pakistan Navy is di­vesting resources for the socio-economic uplift of the less privileged segments of society, especially along the coastal belt.

