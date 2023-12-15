Robust maritime sector vital for sustainable economy: PN chief

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has said that a robust national maritime sector provides foundation for sustainable economic future.
“Considering the state of country’s economy, it is imperative to realize Pakistan’s maritime potential, since a robust national maritime sector can be a great enabler for transition to a sustainable economic future”, said Chief of the Naval Staff while addressing the closing ceremony of 6th Maritime Security Workshop at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. According to a press release received here Thursday, the Maritime
Security Workshop is Pakistan Navy’s annual event which aims to generate understanding on the dynamics of maritime security, creating awareness about blue economy and exploring untapped maritime potential of Pakistan. The workshop participants included parliamentarians, policy makers, bureaucrats, academia, entrepreneurs as well as representatives from media.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest emphasized Pakistan Navy’s commitments to raise awareness on issues of national maritime significance and underscored PN initiatives in generating informed debate on security issues, Blue-Economy, strategic developments in the Indian Ocean Region and intense geopolitical rivalry. He also apprised the audience that Pakistan Navy is divesting resources for the socio-economic uplift of the less privileged segments of society, especially along the coastal belt.