Rs112.16m released for up-gradation of 44 police stations in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The funds of Rs112.16 million have been released for up-gradation of 44 police stations in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of police department said here on Thursday that there were 5 police divisions in district Faisalabad which were dealing with 44 police stations. He said that Rs.112.16 million would be spent on up-gradation of these police stations.

He said that Rs4.03 million would be spent on repair, maintenance and reconstruction of buildings whereas Rs2.086 million would be expended for purchase of furniture and other necessary equipment. Similarly, Rs51 million would be spent on purchase of machinery, communication devices and tree plantation, he added.

2 KILLED, 11 INJURED IN TWO ACCIDENTS

Two people were killed and 11 others sustained multiple injuries in two road traffic accidents here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said in a statement a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Khurarianwala Chowk on Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, 35-yearold Umar Hayat and 18-year-old Muhammad Ahmad received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue-1122 shifted another victim Sajid Ali (30) to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ) Hospital in critical condition.

Similarly, 10 people were injured when a bus, car and Hiace wagon collided with each other near Garh Fateh Shah, Tandlianwala, due to fog.

Among the victims included Balqees BiBi (23), Faisal Saleem (14), Younis (60), Mubarik (47) residents of Chak No. 490-GB Mamunkanjan, Asad Khan (22) of Chak No.496-GB Mamunkanjan, Maqsood Ahmad (40), Shamim Bibi (50), Shabbir Sharif (32), Amin Noor (25) and Nadeem Saleem (40), residents of Chak No.12 Tesil Chishtian. Rescue-1122

provided them the first aid while he police started investigation, he added.

3 ILLEGAL HOUSING SOCIETIES SEALED

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing societies and demolished their constructions and boundary walls.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that a vigorous campaign had been launched against illegal housing schemes in Faisalabad. During this drive, an FDA team, under supervision of Deputy Director Enforcement Imtiaz Ali Goraya, sealed Grand City Housing Scheme of Chak No. 59-JB, Grand View City and Edan Orchard of Chak No. 121-JB.