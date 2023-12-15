SC serves notice to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid, others in Shaukat Aziz removal case

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general Faiz Hamid and others on former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Azizi Siddiqui's petition challenging his removal.

The notices were also issued to former IHC chief justice Anwar Khan Kasi, former registrar of the Supreme Court Arbab Muhammad Arif and retired brigadier Irfan Ramay.

A five-member bench led by CJP Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan conducted proceedings on the plea.

Today's proceedings were broadcast live on the apex court's website as well as on its YouTube channel.

A day earlier, the top court ordered Siddiqui to nominate former spy chief Hamid, former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and others in the plea against his dismissal.

The case was fixed for hearing earlier this month after the judge filed a miscellaneous application with the Supreme Court to conduct an early hearing of his plea against the decision by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on his dismissal.

Following the order, the ex-judge filed a plea seeking to make Gen Hamid, Gen (retd) Bajwa, Brigadier (retd) Irfan Ramay, Brigadier (retd) Faisal Marwat, former IHC chief justice Anwar Kasi, and ex-SC registrar Arbab Arif as parties in his case.

Lawyer Hamid Khan represented the former IHC judge in the case.

The hearing

CJP Qazi Faez Isa remarked if the allegations made by Siddiqui were true, then “these army generals were facilitating someone else.” He asked ex-Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Azizi Siddiqui’s counsel if there was any officer who wanted to become Pakistan’s prime minister in 2018.

Addressing the petitioner’s lawyer, the CJP remarked, “You did not make them party against whom you leveled allegations.”

The bench had asked what Siddiqui’s lawyer and his client wanted. if there is a problem with the pension we can say it to the Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan.

You know we cannot reinstate your client, but if the provision of pension is the only problem, we can say to the government why are bothering everyone?, the top judge asked Hamid Khan, Siddiqui’s lawyer.

CJP observed that Shaukat Siddiqui named former DG ISI Faiz Hameed in the case. “Are you saying whatever happened was done on General (r) Bajwa’s orders.”

Bajwa asked Faiz Hameed to talk to Judge Sahab, about what he wanted, Hameed Khan was quoted as saying to CJP’s query.

Hamid Khan alleged that Fiaz Hameed wanted to keep the former prime minister in jail till the general elections in 2018 to ‘benefit another political party,’ Khan added.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until January 10.