Shahnawaz gets death in Sara Enam murder case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad court yesterday award­ed death sentence to Shahnawaz Ameer, the son journalist Ayaz Ameer, in his wife Sarah Enam murder case. Shahn­awaz Ameer was facing the charges of murdering his wife Sarah Enam with dumbbells on September 23, 2022 at his farm house at Islamabad.

Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana ordered that the evidence against ac­cused Sameena Shah, the mother of Shanawaz Ameer, could not be established by the prosecution that’s why she has been acquitted. The court also ordered Shanawaz Ameer to pay Rs 1 million to the legal heirs of Sarah Enam. The court had reserved the judgement in the case on December 9 when final arguments were completed by both parties. Sarah Enam, 37, a Canadian citizen and was settled in Dubai, had married Shahn­awaz Ameer three months before she was murdered on September 23 last year. Parents of Sarah Enam along with his uncles, aunts, paternal and maternal cous­ins were present inside the courtroom. Shokat Muqa­ddam, the father of Noor Muqaddam, was also pres­ent at the court for judge­ment. Father of Shanawaz Ameer, Ayaz Ameer along with his wife Sameena Shah, was also present in the court. Inam ur Raheem, the father of Sarah Enam, while talking to media showed satisfaction over the judge­ment made by the court. He said Shahnawaz Ameer got what he deserved, he’ll go to jail and will be hanged. However, he showed dis­pleasure over the acquittal of Sameena Shah. Inam ur Raheem was accompanied by Shokat Muqaddam. He said Noor Muqaddam case is still with the Supreme Court and justice has not been served to him yet. We hope both murderers get death penalty soon. Syed Haris Sherazi, a resident of Islamabad who was also present in the courtroom for solidarity, said, justice is not seen to be done in Noor Muqaddam case as of now since Zahir Jaffar is still alive and the case is pending in the supreme court. We’re hoping that both families will get justice soon.