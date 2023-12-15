Shahnawaz gets death in Sara Enam murder case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad court yesterday awarded death sentence to Shahnawaz Ameer, the son journalist Ayaz Ameer, in his wife Sarah Enam murder case. Shahnawaz Ameer was facing the charges of murdering his wife Sarah Enam with dumbbells on September 23, 2022 at his farm house at Islamabad.
Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana ordered that the evidence against accused Sameena Shah, the mother of Shanawaz Ameer, could not be established by the prosecution that’s why she has been acquitted. The court also ordered Shanawaz Ameer to pay Rs 1 million to the legal heirs of Sarah Enam. The court had reserved the judgement in the case on December 9 when final arguments were completed by both parties. Sarah Enam, 37, a Canadian citizen and was settled in Dubai, had married Shahnawaz Ameer three months before she was murdered on September 23 last year. Parents of Sarah Enam along with his uncles, aunts, paternal and maternal cousins were present inside the courtroom. Shokat Muqaddam, the father of Noor Muqaddam, was also present at the court for judgement. Father of Shanawaz Ameer, Ayaz Ameer along with his wife Sameena Shah, was also present in the court. Inam ur Raheem, the father of Sarah Enam, while talking to media showed satisfaction over the judgement made by the court. He said Shahnawaz Ameer got what he deserved, he’ll go to jail and will be hanged. However, he showed displeasure over the acquittal of Sameena Shah. Inam ur Raheem was accompanied by Shokat Muqaddam. He said Noor Muqaddam case is still with the Supreme Court and justice has not been served to him yet. We hope both murderers get death penalty soon. Syed Haris Sherazi, a resident of Islamabad who was also present in the courtroom for solidarity, said, justice is not seen to be done in Noor Muqaddam case as of now since Zahir Jaffar is still alive and the case is pending in the supreme court. We’re hoping that both families will get justice soon.