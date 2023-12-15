Sher Afzal Marwat detained for 30 days under 3 MPO

LAHORE - The Lahore police on Thurs­day apprehended Senior Vice President of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sher Afzal Marwat from outside Lahore High Court. Sher Afzal Marwat was detained under 3 MPO and was shifted to Chung po­lice station following his ar­rest. According to the details, soon after Marwat exited LHC premises after addressing the meeting of the lawyers of La­hore High Court Bar Associa­tion, the policemen stopped him at GPO Chowk and despite resistance from the PTI activ­ists and lawyers the law en­forcement personnel managed to secure Marwat’s arrest. A large number of lawyers were present along with Marwat be­fore his detention. At the time of arrest, the fellow lawyers of­fered some resistance, in addi­tion to this, the PTI leader also tried to enter the Lahore High Court premises, but the police arrested Sher Afzal Marwat, taking him away in the vehi­cle.Following the arrest of PTI leader, the lawyers of Lahore Bar Association staged protest causing a severe traffic jam on GPO intersection. Lahore Po­lice said that Marwat had been arrested for disturbing pub­lic peace, orders of his 30 days detention have been issued by the district administration.