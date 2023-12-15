Sher Afzal Marwat detained for 30 days under 3 MPO

LAHORE - The Lahore police on Thursday apprehended Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sher Afzal Marwat from outside Lahore High Court. Sher Afzal Marwat was detained under 3 MPO and was shifted to Chung police station following his arrest. According to the details, soon after Marwat exited LHC premises after addressing the meeting of the lawyers of Lahore High Court Bar Association, the policemen stopped him at GPO Chowk and despite resistance from the PTI activists and lawyers the law enforcement personnel managed to secure Marwat’s arrest. A large number of lawyers were present along with Marwat before his detention. At the time of arrest, the fellow lawyers offered some resistance, in addition to this, the PTI leader also tried to enter the Lahore High Court premises, but the police arrested Sher Afzal Marwat, taking him away in the vehicle.Following the arrest of PTI leader, the lawyers of Lahore Bar Association staged protest causing a severe traffic jam on GPO intersection. Lahore Police said that Marwat had been arrested for disturbing public peace, orders of his 30 days detention have been issued by the district administration.