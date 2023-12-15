Friday, December 15, 2023
SIFC reviews progress on investment options

MATEEN HAIDER
December 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Executive Committee for Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) yesterday formally launched business and investment friendly SIFC Visa facility, an important milestone to create en­abling environment for foreign investors.

The SIFC’s 7th Executive Committee meeting will continue for two days. 

The Committee was convened to review the prog­ress of various policy level initiatives and projects in the key sectors. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and attended by concerned Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials. On the inaugural day, the concerned min­istries presented progress on various projects and related aspects and recommended various mea­sures for further improving the business and in­vestment climate.

The Committee appreciated the overall progress in various sectors and level of economic engage­ments with friendly countries especially signing of MoUs and Agreements with United Arab Emirates and State of Kuwait; the Committee directed min­istries to expedite the work on bankable projects for translating these commitments into realities.

