Sindh govt focuses on eradication of GBV, welfare of women: Info minister

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah, here on Thursday, said that the Sindh government was focusing on eradication of gender-based violence and welfare of women, children and all vulnerable segments of the society.

He was addressing the second conference of the Multi Sectoral Coordination Committee (MSCC) on gender based violence that was organized by Pathfinder International in collaboration with UNFPA Pakistan funded Sehat Mand Khnadan (SMK) Project and MSCC on Gender Based Violence.

The minister said that Sindh had taken lead in very progressive legislation in all important sectors but it was not enough to make laws and their effective implementation was also necessary.

Emphasizing on effective implementation of laws with full passion and determination, he said that respect and fear of the law and deterrence to crimes could only be created by strict implementation of the law.

Stressing on joint efforts for welfare and betterment of all the citizens without any discrimination, he said that funds allocated by government for the purpose should reach their rightful and deserving beneficiaries.

Referring to heinous murder incident of a minor girl in Ranipur town of Sindh, Ahmad Shah said that Fatima Phariro had become a symbol of oppression and helplessness. “We have to help every Fatima Phariro so that no one’s sister or daughter can be a victim of persecution,” he urged.

He said that some cultural stereotypes and misconceptions were also connected with gender based violence but it was imperative for all of us to support and help the victim and oppressed and under privileged sections of the society.

He said that friends of the minority community have urged that the laws be strictly implemented in letter and spirit.

On the occasion, caretaker Minister of Law and Human Rights Umar Soomro said that there was still a lot of work to be done to reduce violence against women and children.

He suggested that some improvements could be made in the the law of testimony to reduce gender based violence.

The law minister said that government has planned to provide scholarships of Rs. 25000 for human rights training in schools and madaris.

He informed that improvements were being made in the process of appointment of medico-legal officers.