Sindh will approach centre for reduction of paper price: CM

KARACHI-Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Thursday said that the Sindh government will approach the federal government to cut the duty on imported paper to reduce the prices.

“The book creates awareness among people and leads to mental empowerment. The book plays an important role in shaping the society, so its importance cannot be ignored” the CM said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the 18th Karachi International Book Fair at the Karachi Expo Center. On the occasion, Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association Chairman Aziz Khalid, KIBF Convener Waqar Mateen, Former federal minister and SenatorFaisal Sabzwari, Senior journalist Qazi Asad Abid, Saeed Khawar, poets, social and political figures were also present.

Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar while congratulating the organizers of the book fair for holding a successful exhibition, said that books play an important role in shaping the society. Regarding the hikes in books prices due to the increase in import duty, the caretaker chief minister of Sindh said the duty on imported paper is a federal matter. He assured to do his best and approach the federal government for reuduction in prices. Earlier, Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir formally inaugurated the 18th World Book Fair. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association Aziz Khalid said that the book fair is being held continuously since 2005. The culture of literature is coming back through the book fair, he added.

Aziz Khalid said thy a part from big cities, books are still the source of knowledge in small villages. He said that due to the extraordinary increase in paper prices, book has become very expensive. He further said that local factories that make paper are also unable to meet the requirements. He requested the Chief Minister of Sindh to take up the matter with the federal government.

MQM-Pakistan leader and Senator Faisal Sabzwari said that he was well aware of publishers’ issues due to the increase in paper prices. He suggested that instead of relying on imported paper, local paper industries should be promoted so that the country’s economy also develops and publishers can get paper at low cost.

Sabzwari said that according to an estimate, there are 95 percent of people in our country who have not read any book except their curriculum. He was of the view that proximity to books is very important and there must be healthy arguments and dialogues. “We should promote interest in extra-curricular books apart from the curriculum,” Sabzwari added.

At the end of the opening ceremony, Chairman KIBF Khalid Aziz presented a bouquet and a commemorative shield to Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir and Faisal Sabzwari. In the opening ceremony, two writers, Dr. Aqeel Abbas Jafari and Dr. Bilal Naqvi and publishers Amina Syed and Aleem Qureshi were awarded. At the end of the first day, Book Fair Convenor Waqar Mateen thanked all the guests.