SNGPL disconnects 158 connections, imposes Rs 14.7m fine

LAHORE - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) executed a se­ries of targeted raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islam­abad, resulting in the disconnec­tion of 158 illicit gas connections. Simultaneously, 649 cases of under billing were meticulously processed, and fines totaling Rs 14.7 million were levied. Ac­cording to a spokesman for the company, Lahore team discon­nected 14 connections and 15 for compressor use while an FIR was lodged against gas pilferer while in Rawalpindi four connections were disconnected besides two in Islamabad. The regional team of Multan disabled four connec­tions, Sheikhupura 19, Peshawar and Karak 83 with an FIR, Sahiw­al one, and Faisalabad faced four connections for illegal gas usage.