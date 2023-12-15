Special Court bans media reporting on cipher case

ISLAMABAD - Special Court (Official Secret Act) Judge Abual Hasnaat Zu­lqarnain has imposed a strict ban on reporting of cipher case proceedings on print, electronic and digital media outlets. In its order, the court said that it any media out­let found reporting on the ci­pher case proceedings, it will also face the trial under the Official Secrets Act 1923. The court ordered PEMRA and PTA to provide a copy of the court order to media outlets so that there is no violation of the court order. The court or­der also stated that the fam­ily of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be al­lowed to watch the proceed­ings on the condition that they will not describe anything of the court proceedings to any­one. The Nation has the copy of the court order which was released late Thursday night.