Special Court bans media reporting on cipher case

ISLAMABAD - Special Court (Official Secret Act) Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain has imposed a strict ban on reporting of cipher case proceedings on print, electronic and digital media outlets. In its order, the court said that it any media outlet found reporting on the cipher case proceedings, it will also face the trial under the Official Secrets Act 1923. The court ordered PEMRA and PTA to provide a copy of the court order to media outlets so that there is no violation of the court order. The court order also stated that the family of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be allowed to watch the proceedings on the condition that they will not describe anything of the court proceedings to anyone. The Nation has the copy of the court order which was released late Thursday night.