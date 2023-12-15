Sustainable living

Promoting awareness of environmental pollution is imperative to safeguard the well-being of ourselves and future generations. Here are practical steps: Educate yourself on various pollution types and their impacts, inspiring action. Share knowledge through social media, blog posts, or casual conversations. Support organisations combating pollution by donating time or money to groups like the Environmental Defense Fund. Opt for environmentally-friendly products, reducing pollution in production and disposal. Lastly, minimise personal pollution by conserving water, reducing energy consumption, and proper waste disposal.
MEENAL RASHEED,
Lahore.