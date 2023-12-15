Sustainable living

Promoting awareness of envi­ronmental pollution is imper­ative to safeguard the well-being of ourselves and future genera­tions. Here are practical steps: Educate yourself on various pol­lution types and their impacts, in­spiring action. Share knowledge through social media, blog posts, or casual conversations. Support organisations combating pollu­tion by donating time or money to groups like the Environmental De­fense Fund. Opt for environmen­tally-friendly products, reducing pollution in production and dis­posal. Lastly, minimise personal pollution by conserving water, re­ducing energy consumption, and proper waste disposal.

MEENAL RASHEED,

Lahore.