Talks with terrorists out of question: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that there were no talks being held with the ter­rorists or terror outfits.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokes­person Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan strongly denies such reports or speculation of any talks, which are claimed to be taking place between Pakistan and TTP. “There is abso­lutely no dialogue tak­ing place,” she added.

She said Pakistan ap­preciates the messages of sympathy and con­dolences from the in­ternational community over Tuesday’s terror­ist attack on Pakistan security forces in Dera Ismail Khan.

The members of the UN Security Council have condemned in the stron­gest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack and expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences.

“They have also re­called that Tehrik-e-Tal­iban Pakistan (TTP) to which Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan is affiliated, is listed by the Se­curity Council ISIL/Da’esh and Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee,” she said.

Baloch said members of the Security Council have underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. “They have urged all States to co­operate actively with the government of Pakistan, as well as all other relevant au­thorities in this regard,” she said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had also noted the statement by the Afghan Interim government that it will investigate the ter­rorist attack of 12 December. “Afghanistan must take strong actions against the per­petrators of this heinous attack and hand them over to Pakistan along with the TTP leadership in Afghanistan. We also expect Afghanistan to take concrete and verifi­able steps to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorist entities against Pakistan,” she maintained. She said Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism for the last several de­cades. “Our reaction, our public reaction and our bilateral dialogue on these matters are based on facts which have been deter­mined by our security and law enforcement authorities. And, our law enforcement au­thorities have determined that terrorist in­cidents in recent months have their links with individuals belonging to TTP or its affiliates who have hideouts and sanctu­aries inside Afghanistan. And that is a fact and we expect the Afghan authorities to take effective action against these terrorist sanctuaries and hideouts and the results on ground will speak for themselves of the effectiveness of the action taken inside Af­ghanistan,” she contended.

She said Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Ashe said Indian Supreme Court’s en­dorsement of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in 2019 neglects the disputed na­ture of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“The Indian Supreme Court has abso­lutely no jurisdiction over Jammu and Kashmir which is an internationally-rec­ognized disputed territory. Nor is any provision of the Indian Constitution ap­plicable to Jammu and Kashmir. Under in­ternational law, the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir region would be guided by the relevant UN Security Coun­cil Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” Baloch said.

She said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Baloch said Pakistan welcomes the reso­lution adopted by the UN General Assem­bly on 12 December 2023, demanding an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”, and “ensuring humanitarian access” to the people of Gaza. She said the UNGA resolu­tion is a reflection of an international con­sensus and growing global public anger at the ongoing Israeli atrocities that have claimed the lives of more than 18000 Pal­estinians, with about 8000 children.