Telecommunications services completely cut off again across Gaza Strip

The Palestinian telecommunications company, (PalTel), said Thursday that communication and internet services in the Gaza Strip have been again completely cut.

"‏We regret to announce that all telecom services in the Gaza Strip have been lost due to the ongoing aggression," PalTel said in a statement.

"Gaza is blacked out again," added PalTel, which is the main provider of telecommunications services to Palestinians in Gaza.

It is the sixth time since Oct. 7 that telecom services across the enclave have been cut.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have since been killed and 50,897 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at nearly 1,200, while 135 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza but not all are alive, according to official figures.