Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Telecommunications services completely cut off again across Gaza Strip

Telecommunications services completely cut off again across Gaza Strip
Anadolu
8:49 AM | December 15, 2023
International

The Palestinian telecommunications company, (PalTel), said Thursday that communication and internet services in the Gaza Strip have been again completely cut.

"‏We regret to announce that all telecom services in the Gaza Strip have been lost due to the ongoing aggression," PalTel said in a statement.

"Gaza is blacked out again," added PalTel, which is the main provider of telecommunications services to Palestinians in Gaza.

It is the sixth time since Oct. 7 that telecom services across the enclave have been cut.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have since been killed and 50,897 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

Multan’s Beenish Saeed accorded Asia’s ‘principal of the year’ award

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at nearly 1,200, while 135 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza but not all are alive, according to official figures.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702591210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023