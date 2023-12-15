Three dacoits shot dead in encounter with police

RAWALPINDI - The most wanted dacoits were shot dead in an encounter with police in Fauji Colony, the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. The dacoits, identified as Javed alias Jeeda, Fazal Rehman aka Parchona and Izat Ullah, were involved in a series of street crimes in areas of Fauji Colony, Hazara Colony, Taxila, Saddar Wah and other parts of city, he added. However, two others dacoits managed to flee from the scene while taking advantage of darkness. According to sources, police, on a tip off, carried out a raid in Fauji Colony to bust the notorious Jeeda Dacoit Gang. Seeing the police party, the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing on cops, he said adding that police reteliated and three dacoits were killed. Two other dacoits managed to flee from the scene, he said. He added heavy contingent of police led by SP Rawal Faisal Salim, SDPO City Circle Sardar Babar Mumtaz and other officers rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area besides collecting evidence from scene. Bodies of dacoits were shifted to hospital. Police seized weapons from the daocits, he said. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the efforts of SP Rawal Faisal Salim and his team and announced cash prizes for SHO PS Pirwadhai and other members of raiding team.