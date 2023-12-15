Traffic police to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams; SSP

SUKKUR - Senior Super­intendent Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo has said that the traffic police had been direct­ed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on the city roads. Talking to a delegation at his office here Thursday, the SSP said that the Traf­fic Police Sukkur had made special arrangements to con­trol traffic on the city roads to avoid traffic mess. He said that a comprehensive traf­fic plan had been devised in this regard which was being implemented in order to avert traffic jams. He said that all the available traffic officials would be deployed at various places to manage traffic, with special arrangements.