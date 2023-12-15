Rolling canvases: the colourful world of Pakistan’s truck art

PESHAWAR - On the roads of Pakistan, silent artistry unfolds as men wield brushes, painting vibrant tales on the mammoth canvases of trucks. From the foothills of the Himalayas to the coastal stretches along the Arabian Sea, these embellished vehicles not only transport goods but also stand as a testament to the artistic flair ingrained in Pakistan’s cultural identity.
Join us on a journey into the heart of this captivating tradition, where each brushstroke whispers history and each truck spins a tale that echoes far beyond the roads it travels.
While several artists paint trucks in Peshawar and other parts of Pakistan, some have adapted to the present-day digital environment. Among them is Siyar Khan, 40, a testament to the transformative power of truck art. Starting his journey at the dusty lorry Addas, Siyar has now evolved into a brand, employing craftsmen and extending his art to various items – from crockery and purses to mobile phone covers, decoration pieces, small trucks and other toys.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Siyar to adapt. “With markets closed during the lockdown, I shifted from trucks to painting the same art on various items at home,” he said. While the wages for painting trucks were modest, his artistic prowess now finds expression in smaller items.
Mr. Siyar’s artistic reach extends beyond Pakistan’s borders. His creations have travelled to Washington DC, adorning a hotel’s walls in the United States. “Truck art is distinct; it’s not fine arts. I have 12 students, one of whom, an expert artist, is now learning truck art from me,” Siyar said.
Explaining the uniqueness of his craft, he added: “Unlike other arts that use various colours, truck art relies solely on enamel paint. This is because the trucks travel far and wide, and enamel is strong and cannot be removed or damaged by water and other elements.”
He further mentioned that his expertise had earned him opportunities to paint portions in the embassies of Thailand and Canada, and invitations from prestigious hotels for exhibitions. Speaking to this scribe, an official of the KP’s Culture and Tourism Authority said they do not yet have data on how many truck artists are present in the province or country. However, he said they always allocate a stall for truck art whenever there is an exhibition.
“Truck art is an identity of Pakistan, particularly Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as foreign tourists come to witness it,” he said. Saeed mentioned that he had been serving in the tourism sector for the last 14 years and that almost 80% of foreign tourists witness truck art during their visit to Pakistan.
“Truck art also comprises shining tapes, which sparkle with light at nighttime on roads; this presents a charming view, particularly in hilly areas,” he said. He proposed that even truck owners and drivers could organize exhibitions in open spaces, and people could be asked to purchase tickets, generating revenue for truckers.