Rolling canvases: the colourful world of Pakistan’s truck art

PESHAWAR - On the roads of Pakistan, silent artistry unfolds as men wield brushes, painting vibrant tales on the mammoth canvases of trucks. From the foot­hills of the Himalayas to the coastal stretches along the Arabian Sea, these embellished vehi­cles not only transport goods but also stand as a testament to the artis­tic flair ingrained in Pa­kistan’s cultural identity.

Join us on a journey into the heart of this cap­tivating tradition, where each brushstroke whis­pers history and each truck spins a tale that echoes far beyond the roads it travels.

While several artists paint trucks in Peshawar and other parts of Paki­stan, some have adapted to the present-day digi­tal environment. Among them is Siyar Khan, 40, a testament to the trans­formative power of truck art. Starting his journey at the dusty lorry Add­as, Siyar has now evolved into a brand, employing craftsmen and extending his art to various items – from crockery and purs­es to mobile phone cov­ers, decoration pieces, small trucks and other toys.

The COVID-19 pandem­ic forced Siyar to adapt. “With markets closed during the lockdown, I shifted from trucks to painting the same art on various items at home,” he said. While the wages for painting trucks were modest, his artistic prow­ess now finds expression in smaller items.

Mr. Siyar’s artistic reach extends beyond Pakistan’s borders. His creations have trav­elled to Washington DC, adorning a hotel’s walls in the United States. “Truck art is distinct; it’s not fine arts. I have 12 students, one of whom, an expert artist, is now learning truck art from me,” Siyar said.

Explaining the uniqueness of his craft, he added: “Unlike oth­er arts that use vari­ous colours, truck art relies solely on enam­el paint. This is be­cause the trucks travel far and wide, and enam­el is strong and cannot be removed or damaged by water and other ele­ments.”

He further mentioned that his expertise had earned him opportuni­ties to paint portions in the embassies of Thai­land and Canada, and invitations from pres­tigious hotels for exhi­bitions. Speaking to this scribe, an official of the KP’s Culture and Tour­ism Authority said they do not yet have data on how many truck artists are present in the prov­ince or country. Howev­er, he said they always al­locate a stall for truck art whenever there is an ex­hibition.

“Truck art is an identi­ty of Pakistan, particular­ly Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as foreign tourists come to witness it,” he said. Saeed mentioned that he had been serving in the tourism sector for the last 14 years and that almost 80% of foreign tourists witness truck art during their visit to Pakistan.

“Truck art also com­prises shining tapes, which sparkle with light at nighttime on roads; this presents a charm­ing view, particularly in hilly areas,” he said. He proposed that even truck owners and driv­ers could organize ex­hibitions in open spac­es, and people could be asked to purchase tick­ets, generating revenue for truckers.