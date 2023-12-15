Two policemen martyred in militants attack in KP's Tank

Two policemen were martyred and three injured in a terrorist attack on the Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank districton Thursday night.

According to police, terrorists were armed with heavy weapons. They hurled four hand grenades as soon as they entered the Police Lines, while a suicide bomber blew himself up.

Police and security forces surrounded the building and exchanged fire with the terrorist and killed him.

Tank District Police Officer Iftikhar Shah later said that a terrorist blew himself up. All those present in the Police Lines were evacuated safely, he added.

The DPO said that a search operation was under way after alerts of the presence of more militants in the area.

The attack was claimed in statement by a new militant group, Ansar-ul-Jihad.

The Tank incident comes days after Dera Ismail Khan attack in which 23 soldiers were martyred and more than 30 injured. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP).

Second Attack

Meanwhile, a Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was martyred and six policemen injured in an attack on a check post in Bara Nala Malik Deen Khel area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, hand grenades and heavy weapons were used in the attack.

A search operation is going on in the area to find the terrorists.