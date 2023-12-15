UET energy moot starts transformative initiatives

PESHAWAR - The 52-day International Conference on “Sustain­able Energy Technologies” began at the US Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) in Peshawar.

Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah, the Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Planning & Development, Energy & Power, and Minerals Development, graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest. He empha­sized the intimate relationship between economics and energy, stressing Pakistan’s need to address en­ergy consumption and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, a pattern adopted by developed nations.

“Pakistan boasts abundant clean energy resourc­es; it’s time to focus on them,” he remarked, refer­encing the COP 28th conference in 2023, where the developed world committed to reducing fossil fuel dependency. He urged Pakistani engineers and pro­fessionals to emulate this path for the country’s sus­tainable development, especially in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, abundant in renewable energy resources.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali of UET Pesha­war expressed readiness to collaborate with the government on solarizing public sector buildings through USPCAS. He urged joint efforts on this pro­ject in the future. Dean Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering, highlighted the necessity of investing in renewable energy for climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

Dr. Adnan Daud, Director of USPCAS, presented an overview, emphasizing the need for inclusive policy and technology development, advocating close col­laboration with industry and government for sus­tainable development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s re­newable energy sector.

The chief guest received conference souvenirs, and the technical sessions are slated to present fifty re­search papers.