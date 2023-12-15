UET energy moot starts transformative initiatives

PESHAWAR - The 52-day International Conference on “Sustainable Energy Technologies” began at the US Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) in Peshawar.
Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah, the Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Planning & Development, Energy & Power, and Minerals Development, graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest. He emphasized the intimate relationship between economics and energy, stressing Pakistan’s need to address energy consumption and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, a pattern adopted by developed nations.
“Pakistan boasts abundant clean energy resources; it’s time to focus on them,” he remarked, referencing the COP 28th conference in 2023, where the developed world committed to reducing fossil fuel dependency. He urged Pakistani engineers and professionals to emulate this path for the country’s sustainable development, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, abundant in renewable energy resources.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali of UET Peshawar expressed readiness to collaborate with the government on solarizing public sector buildings through USPCAS. He urged joint efforts on this project in the future. Dean Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering, highlighted the necessity of investing in renewable energy for climate change mitigation and sustainable development.
Dr. Adnan Daud, Director of USPCAS, presented an overview, emphasizing the need for inclusive policy and technology development, advocating close collaboration with industry and government for sustainable development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s renewable energy sector.
The chief guest received conference souvenirs, and the technical sessions are slated to present fifty research papers.