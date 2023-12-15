Umar Rahman assumes LG&RDD Dir Lower role

TIMERGARA - Umar Rahman, the recently ap­pointed Assistant Director of the Local Government and Rural De­velopment Department (LG&RDD) in Dir Lower, assumed office on Thursday.

During the event, the newly elected cabinet of the All Secre­taries Village Councils Association (ASVCA) in Dir Lower, along with senior secretaries from the Lower Dir district, visited Umar Rahman to extend congratulations on his new position.

President Muhammad Zeb and former president Salahuddin of ASVCA Dir Lower separately en­gaged with the new AD, discuss­ing matters concerning the wel­fare of the secretaries’ community and addressing various issues en­countered by Village Council sec­retaries.