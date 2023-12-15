Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Umar Rahman assumes LG&RDD Dir Lower role

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
December 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

TIMERGARA  -  Umar Rahman, the recently ap­pointed Assistant Director of the Local Government and Rural De­velopment Department (LG&RDD) in Dir Lower, assumed office on Thursday.

During the event, the newly elected cabinet of the All Secre­taries Village Councils Association (ASVCA) in Dir Lower, along with senior secretaries from the Lower Dir district, visited Umar Rahman to extend congratulations on his new position.

President Muhammad Zeb and former president Salahuddin of ASVCA Dir Lower separately en­gaged with the new AD, discuss­ing matters concerning the wel­fare of the secretaries’ community and addressing various issues en­countered by Village Council sec­retaries.

Tags:

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1702535318.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023