Umar Rahman assumes LG&RDD Dir Lower role

TIMERGARA - Umar Rahman, the recently appointed Assistant Director of the Local Government and Rural Development Department (LG&RDD) in Dir Lower, assumed office on Thursday.
During the event, the newly elected cabinet of the All Secretaries Village Councils Association (ASVCA) in Dir Lower, along with senior secretaries from the Lower Dir district, visited Umar Rahman to extend congratulations on his new position.
President Muhammad Zeb and former president Salahuddin of ASVCA Dir Lower separately engaged with the new AD, discussing matters concerning the welfare of the secretaries’ community and addressing various issues encountered by Village Council secretaries.