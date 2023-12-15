Venezuela, Guyana leaders will meet to ‘de-escalate’ tensions

CARACAS-The presidents of Venezuela and Guyana will meet Thursday for talks that analysts say could “de-escalate” tensions but will do little to resolve their countries’ long-standing territorial dispute.

The meeting in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will see Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro meet Guyana’s Irfaan Ali amid their dispute over Essequibo -- an area of 160,000 square kilometers (62,000 square miles) rich in oil and natural resources that is administered by Georgetown and claimed by Caracas.

Maduro’s government held a referendum on December 3 in which 95 percent of voters supported declaring Venezuela Essequibo’s rightful owner.

He has since started legal maneuvers to create a Venezuelan province in Essequibo and ordered the state oil company to issue licenses for extracting crude in the region -- moves Ali branded as a “grave threat to international peace and security.”

The two leaders have voiced sharply opposing views of the talks.

Maduro has hailed the meeting as a way to “directly address the territorial controversy.”