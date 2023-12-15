Friday, December 15, 2023
Venezuela, Guyana leaders will meet to ‘de-escalate’ tensions

Agencies
December 15, 2023
International

CARACAS-The presidents of Venezuela and Guyana will meet Thursday for talks that analysts say could “de-escalate” tensions but will do little to resolve their countries’ long-standing territorial dispute.
The meeting in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will see Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro meet Guyana’s Irfaan Ali amid their dispute over Essequibo -- an area of 160,000 square kilometers (62,000 square miles) rich in oil and natural resources that is administered by Georgetown and claimed by Caracas.
Maduro’s government held a referendum on December 3 in which 95 percent of voters supported declaring Venezuela Essequibo’s rightful owner.
He has since started legal maneuvers to create a Venezuelan province in Essequibo and ordered the state oil company to issue licenses for extracting crude in the region -- moves Ali branded as a “grave threat to international peace and security.”
The two leaders have voiced sharply opposing views of the talks.
Maduro has hailed the meeting as a way to “directly address the territorial controversy.”

Agencies

International

