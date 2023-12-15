Zack Snyder creates his own ‘Star Wars’ with ‘Rebel Moon’

LOS ANGELES-If Zack Snyder’s new Netflix sci-fi movie epic “Rebel Moon” looks and feels a lot like a “Star Wars” film, that’s because it was originally pitched as one. From its humble villagers in a far-flung galaxy battling planet-destroying imperial overlords, to its superheated swords, and even its title, the similarities with George Lucas’s creation are unavoidable. But when Snyder’s pitch to Lucasfilm a decade or so ago didn’t work out, the director went ahead and created his own sprawling, mythology-packed universe instead -- something that he now sees as a huge blessing.