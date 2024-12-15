1,591 graduates honoured at IoBM’s 27th convocation

KARACHI - The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) hosted the 27th convocation on Saturday. Aspiring entrepreneurs and future leaders celebrated this significant milestone with enthusiasm, sharing the joyous moment with their proud parents. Among the graduating class, 24 exceptional students were awarded gold medals, while 44 received merit certificates. Degrees were conferred across a diverse range of programs, including BBA, BS, MBA, MS, MPhil, and PhD. The event was honored by the presence of distinguished guests, including Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori as the chief guest; Dr Gohar Ejaz, former caretaker federal minister of commerce, industry, and production, as the guest of honor; and former caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. The keynote speaker was Yasmin Fasih, an IoBM alumna from the first batch (1997), currently serving as the Regional Human Resource Manager for Operations Execution in the Asia-Pacific region at Maersk, Singapore.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori urged graduates to honor their parents’ support and take initiative to shape a brighter future, while praising IoBM’s late Founder President Shahjehan Syed Karim for his visionary leadership. Dr. Gohar Ejaz highlighted the exclusivity of the graduates’ achievement, noting they occupy less than one percent of the population acquiring higher education in Pakistan. IoBM President Talib Karim presented the Institute’s Progress Report, focusing on forging global partnerships, and IoBM’s pursuit of technological advancements in education, alongside efforts by its Center for Islamic Business and Finance to align with national goals. Chancellor Bashir Janmohammad advised graduates to respect their parents, dream big, and develop entrepreneurial skills to enhance their lives and careers. Anwaarul Haq Kakar inspired graduates to channel their energy toward building an egalitarian society and embrace creativity as key to progress, calling it the “Pakistani dream.” Keynote speaker Yasmin Fasih urged graduates to embrace lifelong learning, take chances, and remain purposeful, sharing her own journey at IoBM as an example. Valedictorian Rida Asif, recipient of the Shahjehan Syed Karim Gold Medal, emphasized corporate social responsibility, encouraging peers to use their skills to drive positive change in society.