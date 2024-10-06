10.6m children to be vaccinated in Sindh during anti polio drive starting from tomorrow

KARACHI - As many as 10.6 million children would be vaccinated across the province during week long anti-polio drive, starting from December 16 (Monday). In order to achieve vaccination target, 80,000 frontline workers will participate in the campaign, going door to door to ensure that no child is left unattended, a press release issued by Sindh Health department stated. To provide a secure environment for these efforts, 15,000 security personnel will be deployed across Sindh. The campaign will be held from December 16 to 22, 2024. This year, 63 children in Pakistan have been affected by polio, including 17 from Sindh, highlighting the urgent need for effective vaccination campaigns. The situation remains critical, with most environmental samples testing positive for the virus, indicating ongoing circulation. This campaign is a crucial effort to halt the spread of the virus and protect children from its devastating impact. This is the last campaign of the year, making it imperative that every child is vaccinated to stop the transmission of the virus and protect them from a lifetime of disability.

Parents and caregivers are urged to cooperate with vaccination teams and ensure that their children receive the polio vaccine. Repeated doses are essential to building strong immunity against the virus. For those who miss the vaccination during the campaign, the Emergency Operations Centre’s Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 or WhatsApp Helpline 0346-7776546 is available to provide assistance and information. The Department of Health calls on media, community leaders, and religious scholars to amplify awareness about the importance of vaccination and support this vital campaign to secure a polio-free future for Sindh, Pakistan, and the world.

Three remanded in FIA custody in MDCAT case

A judicial magistrate remanded three officials of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the MDCAT paper leak.

The investigating officer brought three suspects — DUHS controller examination Fuad Sheikh, deputy controller examination Manthar Ali and assistant admin officer Muhammad Farooq Khan — before the judicial magistrate (Malir) over allegations of exploiting the examination process for substantial monetary gains and undermining fairness and credibility of the medical entry test. The IO requested the court that she required their physical custody for 14 days for further interrogation and to apprehend the remaining individuals nominated in the FIR. After hearing the IO, the court remanded them in FIA custody for three days and directed IO to submit a progress report at the next hearing. It is pertinent to mention that the DUHS officials may be produced before the court on Monday after completing their initial remand, along with three other suspects who are already remanded in the FIA custody.

According to the contents of the FIR, the FIA’s Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC), Karachi, had registered an FIR against the controller of examination of the DUHS and the deputy controller of DUHS and 13 other nominated suspects under relevant sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Peca) and the Pakistan Penal Code on Dec 10.

The FIA initiated an inquiry on Oct 18, 2024, over the complaint regarding leaking of MDCAT-2024 entrance examination paper conducted on Sept 22, that “damaged the career of meritorious students of Sindh”.

Upon inquiries, it transpired that the said two DUHS officials and several others were involved in leaking the paper.