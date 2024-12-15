1349 vehicles stolen in 11 months in Lahore

LAHORE - During the first 11 months of this year, 1349 commercial vehicles were stolen from different areas during the 11 months, a document of police records revealed on Saturday.

Thirty-four commercial vehicles were taken away at gunpoint. The document reveals that Model Town division topped the list of commercial vehicle stealing incidents with 14 cases. Seven commercial vehicles were stolen at gunpoint from Cantt division.

Similarly, six vehicles from Saddar division, one from City division, while three each from Civil Lines and Iqbal Town division. In addition, Saddar division topped the list of commercial vehicle theft incidents with 310 cases, City division came second with 297 cases of commercial vehicle theft, while Iqbal Town division came third with 212 cases of commercial vehicle theft.

The police records further show that 190 commercial vehicles were stolen from Cantt Division, 182 from the Civil Lines Division, and 158 incidents of commercial vehicle theft were reported from the Model Town Division.

Commercial vehicles include buses, trucks, rickshaws, pickups and other loader vehicles.

Meanwhile, after a drug dealer escaped from Hadiyara police station, a case has been registered against six police officials including SHO Hadiyara police Hamas Hameed.

The case was registered in Hadiyara police station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Khalil Ahmed. According to the FIR, during patrol, Sub-Inspector Khalil Ahmed caught a drug dealer named Naeem and recovered 2 kg drugs and a case was registered. According to the FIR, instead of locking the accused, the night police officer and the SHO made him sit on a chair in a room. The accused escaped from the police station in handcuffs. SHO Hadiyara Hamas Hameed, Night Muharrar Sohail, sentry Sadaqat, constable Faisal and Asad have been named in the case. The drug suspect escaped due to the negligence and carelessness of the SHO and the designated officials, the senior police officer said.