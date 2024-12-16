68 farmers receive ‘Green Tractors’ in Jhelum

Gujar khan - A ceremony took place in District Jhelum for distribution of tractors as part of the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Program. In a transparent balloting process, a total of 68 farmers emerged as successful recipients of tractors. Members of National Assembly, including Bilal Azhar Kayani and Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf along with Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Meesam Abbas, were present at the event.

MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani addressed the gathering, highlighting the Green Tractor Program as a crucial advancement for agricultural development in Punjab, emphasizing its independence from political interference.

He underscored the importance of transparency and merit in the completion of all development projects, aiming to secure the greatest advantages for farmers.

MNA Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf announced that the Punjab government is implementing significant measures to enhance agriculture, with billions of rupees allocated for the Green Tractor Scheme and Kisan Card initiatives. He commended Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for her commitment to the development of the province, highlighting her relentless efforts toward public welfare.

Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Meesam Abbas emphasized that the implementation process of the Chief Minister’s schemes has been streamlined to maximize benefits for farmers.

The official announced an increase in the number of tractors allocated to the district in the upcoming phase, highlighting that the subsidy offered to farmers under the program represents the largest in the nation’s history.

Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, Director of Agriculture in Rawalpindi region, announced to the audience that a total of 9,500 tractors have been allocated throughout Punjab as part of the Green Tractor Program, emphasizing the integrity of the balloting process involved. He noted that agricultural productivity in District Jhelum has risen from 19 to 22 maunds per acre in the last three years, indicating the effectiveness of the government’s agricultural policies.

Concluding the ceremony, MNAs Bilal Azhar Kayani, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, and Deputy Commissioner Meesam Abbas presented tractor keys to the successful farmers. The recipients conveyed their appreciation to the Punjab government for this advantageous initiative.