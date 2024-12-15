86 eco-friendly buses to ply on Faisalabad roads

FAISALABAD - Punjab Secretary for Transport Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi has said that 86 eco-friendly buses would be run on six routes in Faisalabad during first phase of Metro Bus Service project for the metropolis. He was chairing a meeting at the FDA Complex to review Metro Bus Service Plan and access the city’s urban transport requirements here on Saturday. He announced 86 electric buses for six routes in Faisalabad and said that the fleet would include 50 nine-meter buses and 36 eleven-meter buses. He said that the bus depots would be established at three points including Gulam Muhammad Abad, Sargodha Road and Guttwala. These depots will feature charging stations, solar systems and command & control units whereas a mobile app would provide real-time information about bus routes, their schedules and timings. He said that the project had received Punjab Cabinet approval and the service was scheduled to be launch on August 14, 2025, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations. He also reviewed plans for a third-generation Metro Bus Service in Faisalabad and discussed four proposed service corridors and integration with the electric bus system. He said that key areas like Canal Expressway, FIEDMC and Sargodha Road were identified for expanded connectivity. He directed the officials district administration and FDA to prioritize sustainable urban transit and ensure seamless coordination among relevant departments, including WASA and FESCO. During the meeting, the officials presented findings from a field survey identifying high-demand urban areas requiring improved transport services. The meeting also discussed the plan to replace outdated modes of transport such as rickshaws and vans with eco-friendly options. The Secretary reviewed the remodeling plan for Faisalabad’s General Bus Stand which aimed to improve passenger facilities, enhance security and introduce an online route permit system. He highlighted the importance of adhering to safety and environmental standards and directed the officials to ensure timely completion of road upgrades and depot preparations. He stressed the need for strict enforcement of regulations to curb unlicensed transport services and overcharging.